Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) went down by -9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s stock price has collected -7.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/28/21 that Advent’s Tricia Glynn Sees Inflation as a Challenge Facing Investors in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 89.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.08, which is $9.79 above the current price. OLPX currently public float of 646.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLPX was 2.19M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stocks went down by -7.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.08% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Olaplex Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.21% for OLPX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to OLPX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

OLPX Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -7.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from MORFITT MARTHA A M, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Nov 12. After this action, MORFITT MARTHA A M now owns 33,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $233,910 using the latest closing price.

MORFITT MARTHA A M, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc., purchase 24,000 shares at $25.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MORFITT MARTHA A M is holding 24,000 shares at $623,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.35 for the present operating margin

+49.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 15.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.02.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.37. Total debt to assets is 58.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.