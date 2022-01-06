Here’s How Your Trade Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Aggressively Right Now

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.16. The company’s stock price has collected -45.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that ZME Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zhangmen Education Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE :ZME) Right Now?

ZME currently public float of 7.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZME was 74.62K shares.

ZME’s Market Performance

ZME stocks went down by -45.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -68.97% and a quarterly performance of -86.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.20% for Zhangmen Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.22% for ZME stocks with a simple moving average of -92.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZME stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZME by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ZME in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2021.

ZME Trading at -74.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.69%, as shares sank -71.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZME fell by -45.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Zhangmen Education Inc. saw -37.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.