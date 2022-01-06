Here’s How Your Trade Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Aggressively Right Now

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Lightwave Logic Announces Publication of Materials Chemistry Patent Application to Significantly Improve Polymer Performance

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightwave Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.71. LWLG currently public float of 103.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 1.02M shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly performance of 65.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 1373.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.26% for Lightwave Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.25% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of 68.75% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +839.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who sale 6,862 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Dec 31. After this action, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour now owns 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $103,629 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 108,017 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 41,983 shares at $1,621,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -104.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.65. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -93.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.17. Total debt to assets is 15.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.