GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STXB, GCP, ARNA, JUPW; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE :GCP) Right Now?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCP is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $0.1 above the current price. GCP currently public float of 60.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCP was 844.07K shares.

GCP’s Market Performance

GCP stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 42.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.69% for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for GCP stocks with a simple moving average of 29.81% for the last 200 days.

GCP Trading at 19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCP rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.79. In addition, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.36 for the present operating margin

+39.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stands at +11.13. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.40. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP), the company’s capital structure generated 59.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.19. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.