Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went down by -8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Leigh Gower Joins Dutch Bros Coffee as Company’s First Chief Technology Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dutch Bros Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.13, which is $23.67 above the current price. BROS currently public float of 29.91M and currently shorts hold a 18.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 2.03M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went down by -11.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.54% and a quarterly performance of 11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to BROS, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -11.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.14. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 37.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.