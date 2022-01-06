Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s stock price has collected -15.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Cytokinetics to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CYTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is at 1.23.

The average price from analysts is $55.82, which is $16.4 above the current price. CYTK currently public float of 79.99M and currently shorts hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTK was 853.95K shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK stocks went down by -15.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.02% and a quarterly performance of 9.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Cytokinetics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for CYTK stocks with a simple moving average of 29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -15.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.07. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from WIERENGA WENDALL, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $44.37 back on Dec 27. After this action, WIERENGA WENDALL now owns 6,765 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $184,854 using the latest closing price.

SMITH SANDFORD D, the Director of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 28,290 shares at $45.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that SMITH SANDFORD D is holding 6,765 shares at $1,295,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -36.50 for asset returns.