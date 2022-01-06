CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that CynergisTek Announces 3-Year Contract With Leading Medical System Resulting in Highest Annual Bookings in 3 Years

Is It Worth Investing in CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX :CTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTEK is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CynergisTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.54 above the current price. CTEK currently public float of 11.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTEK was 119.59K shares.

CTEK’s Market Performance

CTEK stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.69% and a quarterly performance of -12.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.67% for CynergisTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for CTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -20.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEK

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEK reach a price target of $8.25, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for CTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CTEK, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CTEK Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.49%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEK rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3898. In addition, CynergisTek Inc. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEK starting from Mcmillan Michael Henry, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mcmillan Michael Henry now owns 603,333 shares of CynergisTek Inc., valued at $14,415 using the latest closing price.

MCCASHIN ROBERT, the Director of CynergisTek Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MCCASHIN ROBERT is holding 99,500 shares at $12,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.80 for the present operating margin

+23.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CynergisTek Inc. stands at -97.86. The total capital return value is set at -23.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.40. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.01. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.