Can Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Remain Competitive?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) went down by -8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s stock price has collected -12.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Intellia Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NTLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.56, which is $71.21 above the current price. NTLA currently public float of 67.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTLA was 724.40K shares.

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA stocks went down by -12.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.57% and a quarterly performance of -20.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.30% for NTLA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $173. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NTLA, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

NTLA Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.51. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Lebwohl David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $132.72 back on Nov 05. After this action, Lebwohl David now owns 8,714 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $318,535 using the latest closing price.

Lebwohl David, the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $128.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Lebwohl David is holding 8,714 shares at $308,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -231.46. The total capital return value is set at -31.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.84. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.94. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 294.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.59.