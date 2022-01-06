Can ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Remain Competitive?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) went down by -10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that ArcBest Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Women

Is It Worth Investing in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCB) Right Now?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ArcBest Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.56, which is $25.21 above the current price. ARCB currently public float of 25.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCB was 444.18K shares.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB stocks went down by -15.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.55% and a quarterly performance of 15.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for ArcBest Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.49% for ARCB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $70 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCB reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ARCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARCB, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

ARCB Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB fell by -15.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.39. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw -13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Philip Craig E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $107.67 back on Dec 09. After this action, Philip Craig E now owns 36,800 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $538,350 using the latest closing price.

Cobb David R, the Vice President – CFO of ArcBest Corporation, sale 3,508 shares at $111.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Cobb David R is holding 2,000 shares at $389,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.23 for the present operating margin

+7.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 48.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.75. Total debt to assets is 22.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.