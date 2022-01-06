Buy or Sell Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Alamos Gold Announces Management Appointments

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.27, which is $24.24 above the current price. AEM currently public float of 243.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 1.86M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.71% and a quarterly performance of -2.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $63 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

AEM Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.90. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.20 for the present operating margin

+30.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +16.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.35.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.87. Total debt to assets is 17.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.