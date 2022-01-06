Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Just Got Our Attention

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) went down by -22.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Avalo Reports Positive Phase 1b Results for AVTX-002 in Moderate to Severe Crohn’s Disease Patients and Presents Additional Program Updates at 2022 Investor Event

Is It Worth Investing in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVTX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $4.64 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AVTX was 360.39K shares.

AVTX’s Market Performance

AVTX stocks went up by 7.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.68% and a quarterly performance of -14.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Avalo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.79% for AVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -32.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -29.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX fell by -15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7552. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from Wilkins H Jeffrey, who purchase 6,371 shares at the price of $1.57 back on Dec 10. After this action, Wilkins H Jeffrey now owns 33,373 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,002 using the latest closing price.

Harrell James Archie Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,093 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Harrell James Archie Jr is holding 36,766 shares at $1,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.02 for the present operating margin

+69.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -961.15. The total capital return value is set at -188.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.05. Equity return is now at value -270.30, with -121.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.36. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.