Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went down by -8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.83, which is $3.11 above the current price. ZY currently public float of 92.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 1.31M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went down by -10.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.14% and a quarterly performance of -53.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Zymergen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.67% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -70.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

ZY Trading at -28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY fell by -10.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from FLATLEY JAY T, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, FLATLEY JAY T now owns 144,789 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1853.78 for the present operating margin

-679.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -1973.76.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.