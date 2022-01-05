Why ATA Creativity Global (AACG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) went up by 114.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 117.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ :AACG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AACG is at 1.60.

AACG currently public float of 29.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AACG was 49.15K shares.

AACG’s Market Performance

AACG stocks went up by 117.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 93.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.88% for ATA Creativity Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 98.13% for AACG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

AACG Trading at 46.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.90%, as shares surge +83.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACG rose by +117.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3500. In addition, ATA Creativity Global saw 138.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACG

Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -17.50 for asset returns.