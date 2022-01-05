We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), Here is What We Found

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) went down by -7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.16. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Fate Therapeutics Showcases Positive Interim Phase 1 Data from FT596 Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Program for Relapsed / Refractory B-cell Lymphoma at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FATE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FATE is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $101.32, which is $46.9 above the current price. FATE currently public float of 93.42M and currently shorts hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FATE was 1.09M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Fate Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for FATE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FATE, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

FATE Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.05. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from TAHL CINDY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $59.34 back on Jan 03. After this action, TAHL CINDY now owns 169,006 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,966,853 using the latest closing price.

Dulac Edward J III, the Chief Financial Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,977 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Dulac Edward J III is holding 110,404 shares at $958,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-407.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -551.59. The total capital return value is set at -34.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.20. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.