We Analyzed the Future Direction of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX), Here is What We Found

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) went up by 27.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that DiaMedica Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kirsten Gruis as Chief Medical Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :EWTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.67, which is $11.85 above the current price. EWTX currently public float of 48.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWTX was 242.63K shares.

EWTX’s Market Performance

EWTX stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.27% and a quarterly performance of -15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.82% for EWTX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.87% for the last 200 days.

EWTX Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +35.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Russell Alan J, who sale 479 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Russell Alan J now owns 0 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,155 using the latest closing price.

Russell Alan J, the Chief Scientific Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,562 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Russell Alan J is holding 479 shares at $167,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.86.