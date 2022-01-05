Wall Street Pummels Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) After Recent Earnings Report

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that AMD Presents Latest High-Performance Computing Technologies in 2022 Product Premiere Livestream

Is It Worth Investing in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ :XLNX) Right Now?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLNX is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Xilinx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.69, which is -$22.32 below the current price. XLNX currently public float of 247.34M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLNX was 2.60M shares.

XLNX’s Market Performance

XLNX stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of 41.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Xilinx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.59% for XLNX stocks with a simple moving average of 37.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLNX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XLNX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XLNX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $207 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLNX reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for XLNX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to XLNX, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

XLNX Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLNX fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.71. In addition, Xilinx Inc. saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLNX starting from Madden William Christopher, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $214.27 back on Dec 03. After this action, Madden William Christopher now owns 12,600 shares of Xilinx Inc., valued at $2,142,704 using the latest closing price.

Hagopian Catia, the Sr. VP General Counsel of Xilinx Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hagopian Catia is holding 32,516 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.93 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xilinx Inc. stands at +20.54. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.17. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), the company’s capital structure generated 53.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.85. Total debt to assets is 27.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.