Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.98. The company’s stock price has collected 5.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Voya Investment Management completes acquisition of the investment advisory business of Tygh Capital Management

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.45.

VOYA currently public float of 110.01M and currently shorts hold a 15.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 2.09M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went up by 5.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.02% and a quarterly performance of 11.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Voya Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to VOYA, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.92. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Cobb Clyde Landon Jr., who sale 2,994 shares at the price of $63.61 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cobb Clyde Landon Jr. now owns 10,190 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $190,459 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Chairman and CEO of Voya Financial Inc., sale 19,364 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 236,729 shares at $1,355,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.