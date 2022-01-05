Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Just Got Our Attention

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went up by 6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.32. The company’s stock price has collected 9.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Increased Authorization of Common Unit Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.13, which is $3.13 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 55.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 463.32K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went up by 9.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 3.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 23.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

VNOM Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,579 shares at the price of $22.62 back on Dec 08. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 4,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $58,326 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.97 for the present operating margin

+51.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at -77.88. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.21. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 87.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 22.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.