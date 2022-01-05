SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Just Got Our Attention

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 19.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SilverSun Technologies Acquires Acumatica Division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. SSNT currently public float of 2.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 650.02K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.82% and a quarterly performance of -22.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for SilverSun Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.27% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +25.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Ault Global Holdings, Inc., who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Nov 16. After this action, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $160,223 using the latest closing price.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., sale 372,000 shares at $8.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is holding 388,000 shares at $3,033,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.54 for the present operating margin

+38.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.44. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.97 and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.