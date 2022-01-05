Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) went up by 9.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock price has collected 14.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Reata Deadline Alert

Is It Worth Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RETA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RETA is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.33, which is $23.88 above the current price. RETA currently public float of 29.98M and currently shorts hold a 14.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RETA was 734.16K shares.

RETA’s Market Performance

RETA stocks went up by 14.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.33% and a quarterly performance of -70.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.66% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.33% for RETA stocks with a simple moving average of -70.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $35 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RETA, setting the target price at $236 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at -57.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -62.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.41. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Soni Manmeet Singh, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $26.22 back on Dec 31. After this action, Soni Manmeet Singh now owns 19,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $419,565 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Colin John, the Chief Research Officer of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $141.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meyer Colin John is holding 17,000 shares at $5,673,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2509.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2747.00. The total capital return value is set at -31.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.58. Equity return is now at value -81.90, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 45.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.