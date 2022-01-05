Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went up by 13.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price has collected 18.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Q&K Announces Disposal of WFOE

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

QK currently public float of 34.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 193.20K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went up by 18.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.79% and a quarterly performance of -13.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.20% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.18% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -50.80% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.99%, as shares surge +29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4692. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Equity return is now at value 76.60, with -116.10 for asset returns.