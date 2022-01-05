Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 10.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.84. The company’s stock price has collected 32.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Hoth Therapeutics, Agrify, Nine Energy Service, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, or Jaguar Health?

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.45, which is $0.79 above the current price. NEX currently public float of 191.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.85M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 32.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.60% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.86% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.32% for the last 200 days.

NEX Trading at 35.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +41.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +50.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from NGO BURNS LAMPHUNG, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, NGO BURNS LAMPHUNG now owns 40,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $103,588 using the latest closing price.

Keane Investor Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 7,933,153 shares at $4.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Keane Investor Holdings LLC is holding 39,330,828 shares at $39,031,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

-10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at -28.84. The total capital return value is set at -24.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.86. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 68.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.51. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.