Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) a Keeper?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that ADM Continues Growth in High-Value Flavor Segment with Acquisition of Flavor Infusion International

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.92, which is $1.49 above the current price. ADM currently public float of 556.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 2.33M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.59% and a quarterly performance of 11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.93% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $67 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to ADM, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

ADM Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.58. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from FINDLAY D CAMERON, who sale 99,503 shares at the price of $63.73 back on Nov 01. After this action, FINDLAY D CAMERON now owns 258,798 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $6,341,525 using the latest closing price.

LUCIANO JUAN R, the President & CEO of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, purchase 16,790 shares at $59.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that LUCIANO JUAN R is holding 537,191 shares at $999,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+7.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +2.75. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 55.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.59. Total debt to assets is 22.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.