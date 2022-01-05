iCAD Inc. (ICAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) went down by -21.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.44. The company’s stock price has collected -16.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that iCAD Announces Estimated Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021 Revenues

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ :ICAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICAD is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for iCAD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $16.12 above the current price. ICAD currently public float of 23.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICAD was 175.78K shares.

ICAD’s Market Performance

ICAD stocks went down by -16.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.60% and a quarterly performance of -43.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for iCAD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for ICAD stocks with a simple moving average of -55.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ICAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICAD reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ICAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

ICAD Trading at -29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw -18.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from DALTON NATHANIEL, who purchase 6,900 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Dec 09. After this action, DALTON NATHANIEL now owns 183,947 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $49,956 using the latest closing price.

Wood Susan Alyson, the Director of iCAD Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $7.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Wood Susan Alyson is holding 4,134 shares at $10,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.61 for the present operating margin

+71.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD Inc. stands at -59.30. The total capital return value is set at -28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.63. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on iCAD Inc. (ICAD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 15.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.