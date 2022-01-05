Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Wood Mackenzie and Ball Corporation announce satellite data analytics collaboration

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Range Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.19, which is $7.81 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 235.00M and currently shorts hold a 11.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 4.37M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of -23.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.59% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RRC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RRC Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Poole David P, who sale 12,453 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, Poole David P now owns 94,874 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $305,098 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 47,724 shares at $389,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.36 for the present operating margin

-3.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at -39.97. The total capital return value is set at -4.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 45.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.