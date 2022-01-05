Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Platinum (PL)

Platinum (NYSE:PL) went down by -5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected -8.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Planet To Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10th, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum (NYSE :PL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Platinum declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $10.35 above the current price. PL currently public float of 182.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PL was 2.68M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stocks went down by -8.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.21% and a quarterly performance of -43.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.85% for Platinum. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.52% for PL stocks with a simple moving average of -41.83% for the last 200 days.

PL Trading at -39.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -42.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -8.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Platinum saw -8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Marshall William Spencer, who purchase 19,230 shares at the price of $6.47 back on Dec 22. After this action, Marshall William Spencer now owns 19,230 shares of Platinum, valued at $124,445 using the latest closing price.

Weil Kevin, the President, Product & Business of Platinum, purchase 165,580 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Weil Kevin is holding 165,580 shares at $994,473 based on the most recent closing price.