Here’s How Your Trade REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Aggressively Right Now

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) went up by 20.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected 21.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that REE and AAM to Hold a Joint Technology Event at CES 2022 on January 5

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for REE Automotive Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $6.27 above the current price. REE currently public float of 229.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 1.29M shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went up by 21.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.83% and a quarterly performance of 67.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for REE Automotive Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.06% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to REE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

REE Trading at 59.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +68.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +21.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw 21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REE starting from Thomas Hans, who purchase 60,963 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Sep 02. After this action, Thomas Hans now owns 6,653,250 shares of REE Automotive Ltd., valued at $345,051 using the latest closing price.

Weisburd David, the Member of Sponsor of REE Automotive Ltd., purchase 123,908 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Weisburd David is holding 123,908 shares at $739,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.