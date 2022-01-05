Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Del Taco Launches Industry Leading “20 Under $2” Value + Variety Menu

Is It Worth Investing in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :TACO) Right Now?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TACO is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is -$0.14 below the current price. TACO currently public float of 30.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TACO was 871.97K shares.

TACO’s Market Performance

TACO stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.34% and a quarterly performance of 42.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.49% for Del Taco Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for TACO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TACO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TACO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TACO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TACO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to TACO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

TACO Trading at 24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TACO rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TACO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+16.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stands at -18.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), the company’s capital structure generated 182.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 52.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.