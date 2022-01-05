Can Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Remain Competitive?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Voya Financial, Micron Technology, Expedia Group, or Embraer SA?

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 1.16.

ERJ currently public float of 175.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 2.42M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.21% and a quarterly performance of 4.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Embraer S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of 20.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ERJ, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.