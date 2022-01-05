Can Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Remain Competitive?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Investor Action Notice: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Baidu, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 32 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Baidu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1464.52, which is $95.66 above the current price. BIDU currently public float of 268.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 3.72M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of -2.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Baidu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $243 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $320, previously predicting the price at $355. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BIDU, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

BIDU Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.70. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+48.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +20.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.08. Total debt to assets is 25.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.