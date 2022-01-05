Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Blink Charging To Unveil Suite of Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ :BLNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is at 3.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.43, which is $14.32 above the current price. BLNK currently public float of 36.34M and currently shorts hold a 35.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLNK was 3.25M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.62% and a quarterly performance of 1.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for Blink Charging Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.64% for BLNK stocks with a simple moving average of -20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $40 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLNK reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for BLNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

BLNK Trading at -18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.09. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from Engel Donald, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $45.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Engel Donald now owns 0 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $3,376,178 using the latest closing price.

Engel Donald, the Former Director of Blink Charging Co., sale 10,000 shares at $41.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Engel Donald is holding 0 shares at $415,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.60 for asset returns.