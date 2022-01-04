Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) went up by 8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s stock price has collected 13.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Veeco Announces New $150 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ :VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VECO is at 1.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VECO currently public float of 49.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VECO was 311.95K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

VECO stocks went up by 13.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.44% and a quarterly performance of 39.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Veeco Instruments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.49% for VECO stocks with a simple moving average of 32.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VECO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VECO Trading at 18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.88. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 1,896 shares at the price of $26.14 back on Dec 03. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 63,593 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $49,561 using the latest closing price.

SIMONE PETER J, the Director of Veeco Instruments Inc., sale 6,451 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that SIMONE PETER J is holding 46,073 shares at $174,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+39.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at -1.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.18. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 81.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.81. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.