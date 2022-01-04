Is AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) a Keeper?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s stock price has collected 67.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that AgeX Therapeutics to Collaborate With University of California, Irvine, on Research Program for Exosome-Based Therapies for Certain Brain Disorders

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX :AGE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGE currently public float of 21.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGE was 378.19K shares.

AGE’s Market Performance

AGE stocks went up by 67.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.99% and a quarterly performance of 3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.82% for AgeX Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.58% for AGE stocks with a simple moving average of -17.69% for the last 200 days.

AGE Trading at 30.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.33%, as shares surge +53.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE rose by +67.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6351. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-571.25 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -581.64. The total capital return value is set at -389.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -858.89. Equity return is now at value 122.10, with -297.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.