Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s stock price has collected 47.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Thinking about buying stock in SeaChange, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Adagio Therapeutics, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, or Robinhood Markets?

Is It Worth Investing in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX :NES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NES is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NES currently public float of 8.75M and currently shorts hold a 26.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NES was 2.28M shares.

NES’s Market Performance

NES stocks went up by 47.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 114.89% and a quarterly performance of 37.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.26% for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.81% for NES stocks with a simple moving average of 45.59% for the last 200 days.

NES Trading at 63.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.02%, as shares surge +127.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NES rose by +47.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NES starting from Gates Capital Management, L.P., who sale 31,375 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gates Capital Management, L.P. now owns 6,626,660 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc., valued at $100,714 using the latest closing price.

Gates Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc., sale 12,960 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Gates Capital Management, L.P. is holding 6,658,035 shares at $41,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.98 for the present operating margin

-5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -40.03. The total capital return value is set at -13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.78. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.30. Total debt to assets is 18.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.