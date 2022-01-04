Here’s How Your Trade PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Aggressively Right Now

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) went up by 9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/30/21 that Why Some Traders Are Betting on a Sharp Decline in Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE :PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.42.

PAGS currently public float of 179.51M and currently shorts hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGS was 3.81M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.66% and a quarterly performance of -42.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.04% for PAGS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 01st, 2021.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAGS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

PAGS Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.