ConocoPhillips (COP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/24/21 that G2 Technologies Signs Purchase and Sales Agreement for Producing Oil Properties and Appoints David Whitby to its Board

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE :COP) Right Now?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COP is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for ConocoPhillips declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.09, which is $17.07 above the current price. COP currently public float of 1.32B and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COP was 7.99M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

COP stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.52% and a quarterly performance of 3.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for ConocoPhillips. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for COP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $77 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to COP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

COP Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.96. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from Freeman Jody, who sale 3,420 shares at the price of $72.84 back on Dec 29. After this action, Freeman Jody now owns 4,831 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $249,123 using the latest closing price.

Lance Ryan Michael, the Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips, sale 105,098 shares at $73.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Lance Ryan Michael is holding 44,522 shares at $7,680,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.75 for the present operating margin

-3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at -14.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.66. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.