We Analyzed the Future Direction of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), Here is What We Found

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) went up by 12.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s stock price has collected -6.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Liminal BioSciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :LMNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMNL is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liminal BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.40, which is $2.51 above the current price. LMNL currently public float of 11.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMNL was 203.37K shares.

LMNL’s Market Performance

LMNL stocks went down by -6.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.22% and a quarterly performance of -50.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for Liminal BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.57% for LMNL stocks with a simple moving average of -63.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMNL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMNL reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LMNL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LMNL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

LMNL Trading at -20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.11%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNL fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0218. In addition, Liminal BioSciences Inc. saw -74.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3057.88 for the present operating margin

-215.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liminal BioSciences Inc. stands at -3657.07. The total capital return value is set at -84.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.86. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), the company’s capital structure generated 320.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.21. Total debt to assets is 62.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.