The Boeing Company (BA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/28/21 that S&P 500 ends lower to snap four-day win streak, while Dow extends rally in 2021’s final week of trading

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.52.

The average price from analysts is $259.61, which is $58.1 above the current price. BA currently public float of 587.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 9.51M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.98% and a quarterly performance of -10.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $275 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $272, previously predicting the price at $224. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BA, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

BA Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.98. In addition, The Boeing Company saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from Dandridge Edward Lee, who sale 990 shares at the price of $221.87 back on Nov 05. After this action, Dandridge Edward Lee now owns 10,439 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $219,651 using the latest closing price.

Hibbard Carol J., the Controller of The Boeing Company, sale 2,000 shares at $224.97 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hibbard Carol J. is holding 7,462 shares at $449,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.79 for the present operating margin

+1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.67. Equity return is now at value 50.20, with -5.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.