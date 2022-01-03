Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Align Technology, Micron Technology, Seagate Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 29 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.13, which is $13.66 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 19.04M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went down by -1.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.40% and a quarterly performance of 31.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Micron Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.87% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 17.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MU, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

MU Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.67. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Dec 22. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 186,587 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,350,000 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 8,300 shares at $82.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 94,450 shares at $681,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.69 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.09.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.