MBIA Inc. (MBI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) went up by 18.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 26.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that MBIA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MBIA Inc. (NYSE :MBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBI is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MBIA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is -$2.29 below the current price. MBI currently public float of 47.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBI was 367.05K shares.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI stocks went up by 26.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.86% and a quarterly performance of 19.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for MBIA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.73% for MBI stocks with a simple moving average of 37.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $7 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2018.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MBI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MBI Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +35.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +26.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw 139.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBI starting from VAUGHAN RICHARD C, who sale 26,399 shares at the price of $11.87 back on Aug 09. After this action, VAUGHAN RICHARD C now owns 79,002 shares of MBIA Inc., valued at $313,356 using the latest closing price.

GILBERT STEVEN J, the Director of MBIA Inc., sale 20,500 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that GILBERT STEVEN J is holding 133,604 shares at $209,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -204.96. The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.57.

Based on MBIA Inc. (MBI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,373.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.96. Total debt to assets is 54.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,373.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.