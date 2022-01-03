iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Just Got Our Attention

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/21 that iTeos Therapeutics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ITOS) Right Now?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.20, which is -$0.98 below the current price. ITOS currently public float of 35.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITOS was 257.70K shares.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.99% and a quarterly performance of 72.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.58% for ITOS stocks with a simple moving average of 82.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $37 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITOS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ITOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ITOS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

ITOS Trading at 46.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +47.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.58. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from Gall Matthew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $46.45 back on Dec 27. After this action, Gall Matthew now owns 14,429 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $232,250 using the latest closing price.

Detheux Michel, the Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,163 shares at $45.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Detheux Michel is holding 63,700 shares at $727,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

The total capital return value is set at -30.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.49. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.64.