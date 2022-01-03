Is Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) a Keeper?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected -12.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Timber Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Discussing Positive Topline Results from Phase 2b CONTROL Study of Congenital Ichthyosis for Lead Asset, TMB-001

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. TMBR currently public float of 60.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 3.18M shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went down by -12.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.00% and a quarterly performance of -57.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.84% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of -63.35% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -26.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR fell by -12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4070. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -48.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMBR starting from Koconis John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Dec 15. After this action, Koconis John now owns 20,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,686 using the latest closing price.

Mendelsohn Alan, the Chief Medical Officer of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Mendelsohn Alan is holding 10,000 shares at $4,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -178.20, with -85.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.