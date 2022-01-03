Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) went up by 26.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Pear Therapeutics Announces the Acquisition of Two Assets Addressing a Comprehensive Spectrum of Depression Conditions

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PEAR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pear Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $6.64 above the current price. PEAR currently public float of 4.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEAR was 382.89K shares.

PEAR’s Market Performance

PEAR stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.19% and a quarterly performance of -37.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.69% for Pear Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.37% for PEAR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

PEAR Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.24%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR rose by +69.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.75 for the present operating margin

+81.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1033.92.

Based on Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 199.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.