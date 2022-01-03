Is Pinterest Inc. (PINS) a Keeper?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/21 that American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes– 2022 Girl of the Year(TM) Corinne Tan(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.62, which is $18.93 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 559.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 12.58M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.52% and a quarterly performance of -30.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Pinterest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PINS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

PINS Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -44.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $36.61 back on Dec 28. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 244,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $146,440 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 27,565 shares at $35.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 546,824 shares at $991,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 12.30 for asset returns.