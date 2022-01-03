Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Nominations Open for CBIZ 2022 Women Transforming Business Award

Is It Worth Investing in CBIZ Inc. (NYSE :CBZ) Right Now?

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBZ is at 0.72.

CBZ currently public float of 49.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBZ was 159.04K shares.

CBZ’s Market Performance

CBZ stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.70% and a quarterly performance of 18.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for CBIZ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for CBZ stocks with a simple moving average of 14.12% for the last 200 days.

CBZ Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBZ fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.30. In addition, CBIZ Inc. saw 47.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBZ starting from WILEY BENAREE PRATT, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $33.83 back on Oct 11. After this action, WILEY BENAREE PRATT now owns 4,999 shares of CBIZ Inc., valued at $71,048 using the latest closing price.

GRISKO JEROME P, the CEO & President of CBIZ Inc., sale 10,053 shares at $33.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that GRISKO JEROME P is holding 116,849 shares at $338,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.59 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBIZ Inc. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on CBIZ Inc. (CBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 39.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.47. Total debt to assets is 17.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.