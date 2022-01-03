Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :WSFS) Right Now?

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSFS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.67, which is $6.13 above the current price. WSFS currently public float of 47.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSFS was 314.70K shares.

WSFS’s Market Performance

WSFS stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of -4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for WSFS Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for WSFS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSFS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for WSFS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WSFS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $56 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSFS, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

WSFS Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSFS fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.69. In addition, WSFS Financial Corporation saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSFS starting from WRIGHT RICHARD, who sale 762 shares at the price of $48.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, WRIGHT RICHARD now owns 40,224 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation, valued at $37,308 using the latest closing price.

EDDENS PEGGY H, the EVP of WSFS Financial Corporation, sale 1,552 shares at $49.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that EDDENS PEGGY H is holding 18,838 shares at $76,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for WSFS Financial Corporation stands at +16.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.06. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.