Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/21 that Calix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Douglas Elliman to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE :CIT) Right Now?

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIT is at 1.48.

CIT currently public float of 97.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIT was 681.79K shares.

CIT’s Market Performance

CIT stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.09% and a quarterly performance of -3.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for CIT Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.31% for CIT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $62 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CIT, setting the target price at $34.50 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

CIT Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIT fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.37. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw 43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT starting from Fawcett John J., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.92 back on Nov 24. After this action, Fawcett John J. now owns 92,615 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $808,828 using the latest closing price.

PLUMMER WAHIDA, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of CIT Group Inc., sale 613 shares at $51.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that PLUMMER WAHIDA is holding 21,403 shares at $31,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIT

Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.