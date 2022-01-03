Can Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Remain Competitive?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.77, which is $13.97 above the current price. YMM currently public float of 176.64M and currently shorts hold a 14.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 4.08M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

YMM stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.31% and a quarterly performance of -41.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.21% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of -41.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19.50 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

YMM Trading at -34.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +0.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -61.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140.87 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at -134.49. The total capital return value is set at -17.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.54.