Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Just Got Our Attention

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -6.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that AYRO Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Provides Summary of Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.39 above the current price. AYRO currently public float of 30.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 1.33M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.22% and a quarterly performance of -52.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.03% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -60.45% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -32.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -23.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8477. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -73.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Joseph Zvi, who sale 2,535 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Oct 05. After this action, Joseph Zvi now owns 72,757 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $8,109 using the latest closing price.

WALKER WAYNE REMELL, the Director of Ayro Inc., sale 1,625 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that WALKER WAYNE REMELL is holding 21,125 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.