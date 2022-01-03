Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Just Got Our Attention

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) went down by -5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 38.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/21 that Altamira Therapeutics Provides Update on Bentrio Program

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30. Today, the average trading volume of CYTO was 4.06M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stocks went up by 38.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.35% and a quarterly performance of -6.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.86% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.49% for CYTO stocks with a simple moving average of -32.46% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.22%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +38.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4677. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

The total capital return value is set at -45.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.32. Equity return is now at value -103.80, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.